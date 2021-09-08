‘My heart dropped,’ Former funeral home employee describes disturbing conditions inside business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after the Hites Funeral Home was put on a six-month suspension by the state, for a number of reasons, including the mishandling of bodies, a former employee is speaking out.

Rayvon Thomas says he worked at Hites and another funeral home at the same time.

When comparing how the two were operating, he tells 8 News Now something was wrong.

“When I see these babies stacked on top of each other my heart dropped,” Thomas says.

That’s when he says he had decided enough was enough.

“I always said what if families came in here and saw what you were doing with their loved ones,” he says.

Thomas says he’s worked in the funeral business for five years.

He worked at Hites for a year and a half and then he says he was fired in July.

“I called the labor board, I called the funeral board. I even called the Clark County Coroner’s office and got you guys put off rotation and when I told him that it was over,” he said.

Thomas claims he was let go for threatening to report problems.

He shared videos and photos with 8 News Now, which he says are from Hites, but most too graphic to share.

“You have another picture where the bio waste bags are not in the bio bins,” says Thomas.

One video shows what he says is embalming happening in the wrong area.

Another shows someone sawing a metal shelf with sparks flying on bodies stacked below.

Another shows what he says are babies stacked on a shelf.

The law states that human remains must not be placed on other human remains.

“You will see there are five or six babies stacked on top of each other in each video,” says Thomas.

He adds that record-keeping was also a problem at the business.

When asked if it is possible that people have the wrong remains Thomas tells 8 News Now, “So there is, yes people out there that is probably not even their loved ones, sorry to say, yes, definitely,” he said.

Thomas says he called the funeral board numerous times but never filed a complaint online – The board says that needs to happen for action to be taken.

“They need to be shut down, period,” he says.

8 News Now reached out to Hites for comment, but they did not respond before this report was filed.

The board says they are still overseeing the suspension process.

Bodies must be buried, cremated, or transferred by the end of September.

The funeral board director also tells 8 News Now that there are companies that do DNA tests on cremated remains but the chances of getting DNA out of the ashes is very low.