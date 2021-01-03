‘My family is hurting’: Loved ones gather to remember man killed in suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vigil was held Sunday night for 52-year-old Eric Echevarria, who died last Wednesday after being hit by teen driver. That teen — 19-year-old Zaon Collins — is being accused of driving under the influence and is facing several other charges.

“You know if you’re going to drink or get high whatever you are going to do, do it in the house. Don’t drive,” said Eric’s Wife, Ann Marie Echevarria. “He took a dad from my 14-year-old son. He took my husband, my best friend, my life partner, my everything. I don’t know what I’m going to do without him.”

Eric’s sister-in-law, Evelina Sulrzycki, spoke on the families behalf, stating that they are upset with how police are handling the charges of the young man accused.

Related Content UPDATE: Prized UNLV recruit faces DUI charge in fatal crash after marijuana found in car

“My family is hurting, we’re in pain. I feel that justice hasn’t been served and I know it’s too soon to speak, but we are hoping that something does happen,” she said.

Sunday night, friends and family came out to honor Eric’s life. Flowers, balloons and pictures were set up along with music playing in the background. Family members and friends spoke briefly before participating in a two-minute moment of silence.

“It has taken a little bit to sink in. I’m still in denial and still in shock that he is gone so we are just setting everything up and making arrangements for our service,” said Eric’s nephew, Chris Meneses.

Echevarria was described as a happy man — always smiling, joking around with a heart of gold. He was originally from New York, but spent the last 23 years here in Las Vegas.

He was an Army Vet and worked as a custodian for the Clark County School District for 18 years.