LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tens of thousands of dollars worth of belongings, gone and now a local woman is hoping someone can help track down what was stolen from a moving truck, including her father’s ashes.

Jennifer Houser and her boyfriend have lived in Las Vegas for years and recently they decided to move back to San Diego to start up their own business.



However, things didn’t go according to plan when in the midst of moving they were robbed of all their personal belongings.

The incident happened at the Oyo Hotel and Casino located right off the strip. Their belongings were inside of a U-Haul they had planned to drive during the move.

“The security at Oyo said to park the truck in the employee parking lot, and that it would be fine,” said Houser. “They told me they would watch it there and so we thought, ok.”

But overnight their truck was gone. Having had some mechanical problems prior, Jennifer thought U-Haul may have come and switched out the truck, but that wasn’t the case.



After a police report was filed, Metro Police contacted Jennifer a little over a day later saying that they had found the truck in the Northeast part of the valley, however, nothing was left inside.

Jennifer had everything from clothes to sports equipment to several pounds of jewelry all worth up to $100,000 dollars, but the most precious items she says can never be replaced.



“My dad’s ashes were in there,” Houser shared. “Also, my son’s baby stuff. When he was born, I made a box for him of pictures and it included some of his clothing, like his first hat.”



As for hotel security cameras, Jennifer says she has not seen any surveillance footage yet, but if anyone has seen or has information on where Jennifer’s belongings are, you are urged to contact the police immediately.