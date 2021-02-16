My Brother’s Keeper Alliance working to guide boys of color to successful futures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — African American students only make up 15% of enrollment yet they make up nearly a third of all students arrested at school or referred to law enforcement, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Education.

The My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is working to change that alarming statistic. The organization was started by former President Barack Obama.

While civil rights leader Martin Luther King Junior is an inspiration for many people there are also local leaders such as teachers, barbers or coaches that can inspire teens? The My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is sharing ways adults can help teens make positive choices and reach goals.

There is a virtual conference Tuesday and Wednesday for adults who work with boys of color.

The alliance has a major push to build its youth advisory council and workforce development program. The group wants to teen boys to speak out about neighborhood issues.

Sheena Judie-Mitchell says the group partners with law enforcement, community leaders and educational leaders to have a holistic approach when helping the teens heal from past trauma.

She also says many Black teen attendees come back to the conference to share their testimony of the event’s impact.

“We like to see the work come around full circle. That means the disproportionally expulsion rate is declining. That means our young boys are receiving the mental health assistance they need. Instead of being treated criminally, they are getting that clinical assistance. So when we see those negative numbers decline that has worked outside of word of mouth,” Judie-Mitchell said.

The My Brother’s Keeper event is virtual this year. You can still register on the Las Vegas city website and the event is free.

Some notable presenters include Jay Barnett, a former professional football player turned family therapist. Doctor Roberto Padilla, New York state’s superintendent of the year and Calvin Mackie who is an author and international speaker.