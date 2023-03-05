LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a 13-year-old boy is asking for help locating him after they said he ran away from Child Haven over a month ago.

Nathanial Kling, 13, is a warden of the state and no one has heard from him since he ran away, his family said.

“My biggest fear is someone will hurt him,” Kling’s stepmom, Christalee Harless said. “Initially we thought he would show up to Tennesee or Oklahoma where his aunt is, but without him showing up to either place, it’s scary.”

Harless spoke to 8 News Now from Tennessee about how worried she is about her stepson. The Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a flyer of the 13-year-old.

Kilng’s stepmom said he did not get on the school bus to go to Martin Middle School.

“He would get on the city bus instead of the school bus so they weren’t super alarmed,” Harless said.

However, Harless told 8 News Now that since Kling went missing, she learned there was numerous time when he did not return to Child Haven.

Nathaniel Kling, 13 (KLAS)

Nathaniel Kling, 13 (KLAS)

Nathaniel Kling, 13 (KLAS)

Nathaniel Kling, 13 (KLAS)

Nathaniel Kling, 13 (KLAS)

“They still trusted him to get on a bus alone, I can’t even fathom that,” Harless said.

Kling had a couple of hard years. His dad died in 2019 and he continued to live with his stepmom in Tennessee however she told 8 News Now that his biological mom wanted him to live with her in Las Vegas. He was later sent to Child Haven.

When asked where she thinks he could be, Harless responded, “I have no idea, it scares me to death.”

Harless believes that Kling is still struggling to cope with the loss of his dad which may have triggered him to want to run away. Harless said that there was a possible sighting of him at his dad’s grave in North Las Vegas.

“On the same night, flowers were left at his dad’s grave. We confirmed with his uncle that we have no idea who left them so we kind of confirmed it was Nathaniel,” Harless said.

If you have seen Kling or know about his whereabouts, please call Metro Police.