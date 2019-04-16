Golden Knights documentary ‘Valiant’ will be shown before home game on Nov. 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights want to give its fans in the Las Vegas valley the premiere look at “Valiant,” a documentary about the franchise team’s rise to the NHL top in its first season.

Nearly six months ago Golden Knights fans got their first look at the documentary based on the team’s first season which many people say was made for Hollywood.

According to Deadline, a Hollywood publication, Osmosis Films is shopping this film titled “Valiant” to distributors. The trailer follows the Knights from inception to their historic run for the Stanley Cup, falling short to the Washington Capitals. It even follows how the community rallied around the team after the 1 October shooting.

The Golden Knights will hold an exclusive premiere of the documentary before the team’s game against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 17 at T-Mobile Arena. The viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m. and every fan who has a ticket to the 4 p.m. game can watch “Valiant.”

