Musical acts prepare for June 1st return to Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Live music returns to many venues on June 1, including the Fremont Street Experience, and with music comes, of course, dancing.

Pre-pandemic, the Fremont Street Experience was a big attraction — not just the Viva Vision light shows and the street performers — but also the musical acts all night long.

In two weeks, that will return, and musicians want to make it better than ever.

Michelle Johnson is a vocalist, producer and entertainer. She reflected on challenges she endured the past year.

“For people who make their living in the arts to have it stopped all at once is pretty dramatic,” said Johnson. “I was really fortunate there was a couple of venues who were able to slug it out some virtual and small capacity events. Now, I’m super excited because now I’m about to do my first show at 100% capacity at the Vegas Room in June.”

She wants it to be perfect, rehearsing daily and coming up with new material.

“We are writing a show and creating a show around this whole idea of coming back,” Johnson said.

For musician Rick Arroyo, he is also preparing for more gigs.

“I see it advertising on Instagram, on Facebook, so we see that the town is finally opening up again,” Arroyo said.

As a Latin percussionist and pianist, he has stayed busy teaching music via zoom.

“I took advantage of time here at the house in my studio,” Arroyo said.

But he is ready to do what he loves best.

“It’s exciting because a lot of people and musicians have been cooped up and it’s like ‘okay, we need to get out,’” Arroyo said.

They are ready to give Las Vegas what it needs after an uncertain time in all of our lives.

“Let it be, let it be, let it be singing,” Johnson said. “There will be an answer let it be.”

The Fremont Street Experience will release the June acts within the next week.