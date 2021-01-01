Music for the Soul: How local therapists are striking a chord with their patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Music gets you through your morning run. It gets you through the drive to work and maybe even the work itself.

Perhaps, music also gets you through the pandemic.

For most of us, it is a reflex to find the songs that suit the mood, but for a small group of local therapists, finding the right song means much more.

“Hazel is our little miracle baby,” said Suhaila Mitchell — Hazel’s mother.

Little Hazel’s world moves at a different pace. She is surrounded by the adoration of her parents, tubes and medicines, and the relentless sound of her ventilator keeping her tiny heart alive.

“Two and a half years later… still kickin’,” Suhaila said.

Hazel was born with a brain disorder. No one knows how long she will live.

It is crucial to fill the time she has with life.

“We love her, but it does wear on you,” Suhaila said. “It’s a lot.”

Bailey Hinz helps change the rhythm. Every few weeks, she fills Hazel’s home with therapy.

“Hazel is medically fragile,” Hinz said. “But she has defied the odds!”

Hinz is a board-certified music therapist — one of the few in Las Vegas.

“Using music to reach functional, non-musical goals,” Hinz said. “Something that would create that sense of peace.”

“Even if it doesn’t help her, it helps me and it helps her dad just… it’s therapeutic for us,” Suhaila said.

Therapy at the start of a challenging life and at the end of another.

Everyone who lives at Amreey Care Assisted Living has some form of Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“If you play music, especially from the past, they come to life and it calms them down,” said Suzzanne Hadley of Amreey Care. “It makes them feel at peace.”

Peace that has been hard to find in a pandemic — when many of Hinz’s most vulnerable patients need it more than ever.

“I was unable to be in person with any of my patients,” Hinz said. “With end of life, it was very difficult to not be there. To not hold their hand and provide that in person comfort.”

For Hinz, it is more challenging.

Her patients are fragile. Frequently, time is short.

So, she is doing something a little different.

“I continue to be amazed by, just listening to the heartbeat,”” Hinz said.

Hinz is recording the music we carry inside and making music Hazel’s parents can cherish forever.

“It’s something meaningful we can give to the family,”” Hinz said. “They can continue to listen to this living, breathing person that they love, long after they’re no longer with us.”

“It’s just a song about love,” Suhaila said. “And we love her.”

“Our hearts create music,” Hinz said. “To take that and put it inside a file that can be listened to, it’s bringing forth the song that’s in all of us.”

