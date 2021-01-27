Museum of Dream Space opens at the Venetian resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian resort has a new attraction and it’s a feast for the eyes.

It’s called the Museum of Dream Space, or MoDS Vegas, and it features hi-tech digital art which is shown in different forms by mixing it with structural designs.

It creates an interactive and unique experience for guests.

“Everyone comes out happy and in a better mood. You get creative and that’s what we want,” said MoDS Vegas Manager Gabriella Diaz.

This year, they’ll be inviting local artists to design and create their own original art into a digital projection.

There are COVID-19 protocols in place. General admission is $48 but there is currently a 20% coupon discount being offered and ticket prices are less for seniors and children.