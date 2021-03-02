Museum display features quilts inspired by Nevada photographs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new display “Soft Focus” features 24 quilts made by local artists. What’s unique about the quilts is that they are inspired by Clark County Museum photographs of Southern Nevada.

The display will be open from March 19 through June 21 at the Clark County Museum.

According to a news release from the museum, the exhibit was inspired by one of the museum’s volunteers who created a fabric art piece based on an item in the collection.

“Museum staff thought it was a great way to connect modern art to history,” said Mark Hall-Patton, Museum Administrator, “it will be a unique way to feature items from one of the museum’s largest collections.”

The artists were invited to create the fabric art based on selected photographs that represent the history, community and artistic value of Southern Nevada.

The museum is located at 1830 S. Boulder Highway.