Murders up 63% compared to this time last year, Metro statistics show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Murders are up 63% compared to last year at this time, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

With 31 murders so far in 2021, police have handled 12 more homicide cases than last year. All but one of those cases has been cleared, according to Metro.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metro’s Convention Center Area Command and South Central Area Command each have recorded five homicides. The Northeast Area Command has recorded only one homicide.

Statistics also show a higher number of older victims so far this year, particularly victims from 30 to 39 years old. Metro reports 10 victims in that age group compared to only three last year at this time. And victims 50 or older are up, too, with six victims this year compared to two last year.

Gun violence accounts for the most deaths, with 20 victims who have died of gunshot wounds. In six cases, blunt trauma was the cause of death.

Gang violence accounts for 10% of all murders, but the victims haven’t been other gang members. Two of the murders involved domestic violence, and one left an innocent bystander dead, according to Metro.

Metro also reports: