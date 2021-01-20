Murders up 200% in Metro’s jurisdiction compared to same time last year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From January 1-16, 2021, murders in Metro’s jurisdiction were up 200% compared to the same time last year, LVMPD statistics show.

According to department statistics, there were six murders during the above timeframe in 2021. This is in stark contrast to just two last year.

Of these incidents, five were due to gunshots and one was attributed to sharp trauma.

Metro also broke down the numbers by area command:

Convention Center Area Command : 2

: 2 Northeast Area Command : 1

: 1 Northwest Area Command : 1

: 1 South Central Area Command : 1

: 1 Southeast Area Command: 1

As of Jan. 16, statistics show a 67% case clearance rate. Four of these were cleared by arrested, submitted, identified or deceased suspect. There are two that remain open.

One murder case, or 17%, involved a gang member.

Statistics also reveal there has been one justifiable homicide in 2021. The report lists the causative factor as an altercation due to perceived disrespect.

While murders have increased, Metro reports generally lower violent crime levels than were reported last year.