Murders in 2021 increase Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Data compiled from law enforcement agencies in the Las Vegas area showed that police investigated nearly 200 homicides in 2021.

Las Vegas Metro police handled 147 murders in 2021. This was a 44% increase, which had 102 homicides in 2020.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer believes easy access to guns helped last year become the busiest year for homicides since he began heading the unit in 2018.

North Las Vegas police handed 33 killings in 2021, compared to 21 in 2020. So far in 2022, there have been 2 homicides.

Henderson police investigated 14 murders last year, on par with 2020.

Boulder City police investigated 1 killing last year, up from 2020.

Countywide, shootings accounted for nearly 70% of all murders, and 20 victims were under age 18.

As of Jan. 7th, Metro police handled three homicides.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.