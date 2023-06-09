LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The husband of a woman shot and killed during an attempted robbery at the Fashion Show Mall parking garage in 2021, has filed a lawsuit against the company, according to court records.

The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 31, when Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, was shot in the back of the neck during a robbery in the parking garage.

The parking garage at Fashion Show Mall on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (8NewsNow)

Yamaguchi and her husband Robert had just arrived at the mall when the shooting occurred and the couple was confronted by a man with a pistol.

Robert Yamaguchi filed the lawsuit against Fashion Show Mall on June 5, stating that the mall provided “inadequate security services” at its property.

Police arrested Jesani Carter who was 20 years old at the time, and Jordan Ruby, 18, and accused the duo in a string of crimes from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, at several locations across the Las Vegas valley, including a second homicide which happened at Palace Station.

Jesani Carter, 21; and Jordan Ruby, 19, are accused in two homicides, an attempted murder and a robbery from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021, at several locations. (LVMPD/KLAS)

The 8 News Now Investigators first reported that prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty should the men be found guilty.

A jury trial for Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby is scheduled for 2024.