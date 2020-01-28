Murder trial underway in killing of store clerk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opening statements are expected Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused in a deadly 2016 liquor store robbery that left a store clerk dead. It’s a trial that could result in the death penalty.

Prosecutors will lay out their case against Ray Charles Brown. He’s accused of being the gunman when a group tried to rob the Lee’s Discount Liquor store at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive in April of 2016.

The clerk, 24-year-old Matthew Christensen, was shot and killed when he couldn’t open the safe.

Brown faces charges of murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Two brothers were convicted last year for their roles in the crime.

Lee Dominic Sykes was sentenced from 25 to 65 years in prison. He struck a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty. Lee Murray Sykes will serve 15 to 40 years.

Because Brown is the one accused of pulling the trigger, he faces a capital murder charge which could carry a death sentence if he’s convicted.

Opening statements are set for 10:30 this morning. The trial is expected to last several days.