LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The trial for ex-Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German last year, was pushed back several months, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Telles, 46, was scheduled to go to trial on April 17 after pleading not guilty to a murder charge last October. The trial will now take place on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.

Telles’ attorney, Ryan Helmick, initially told the judge he believed he would be ready for a trial in April. In court Wednesday morning, Helmick cited issues with the search of German’s phone and issues with prior counsel as the reason for the delay.

German’s phone has been the subject of a legal battle between the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German worked, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Last week, a judge denied the Review-Journal’s request to sanction the department for a preliminary search of the phone shortly after German was found dead.

German, 69, was found dead outside of his home in early September. Telles is accused of “lying in wait” for German before stabbing him to death. He was arrested four days after German’s body was found.

Telles, who held an elected position as public administrator, lost his June Democratic primary. Police said Telles blamed German, who had written stories exposing problems in the office under Telles’ leadership.

“He went after the guy that ruined his life,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner said in an October bail hearing for Telles.

Telles’ next court date to check on trial readiness was scheduled for May 3.