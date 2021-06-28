Murder suspect leaves debit card at bar after shooting, doesn’t remember incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of shooting and killing another patron in a Las Vegas bar early Sunday morning told police he has no explanation of why he shot the man.

Anthony Balderas, 24, is facing a murder charge for the shooting that happened at PT’s Place near Charleston and Decatur.

According to his arrest report, Balderas and the man killed were both regulars at the bar and had no contact or dispute prior to the shooting. The bartender did tell police that Balderas was “not acting normal” and seemed not to recognize her even though he knew her.

After being in the bar for a few hours, Balderas “lifted his glass as if to say cheers” but the other man was on the phone. According to the report, eight minutes later, Balderas, who was sitting in his chair with a pistol in his hand, got up walked toward the other man and shot him in the back, and then calmly walked out of the bar.

Not only did the bartender know Balderas, he also left his debit card at the scene. Police located him at his home about seven hours after the shooting.

When police questioned Balderas, he was shown surveillance video from PT’s of the shooting and according to the arrest report he “was shocked by what he saw and said, ‘case closed.'” He told police he didn’t remember any type of confrontation and apologized for what he did.

Balderas made his first court appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Monday morning.

The identity of the man killed has yet to be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.