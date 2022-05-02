LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are reporting a slight decrease in murders in its jurisdiction so far in 2022 compared to the same time last year.

According to police there have been 37 murders through the end of April compared to 36 in 2021. This works out to be a 3% decrease.

The majority of type of murder is by gunshot which stands at 29. There have been three each of blunt and sharp trauma, one thermal burn, and one pending.

One difference being seen by Metro is the age of the victims. In the first four months of 2021 the age group murdered the most were 11 people between 10 to 29 years old. In the first four months of 2022 the age group falling victim to murder is 12 people ranging in age of 30 to 39 years old.

YEARLY AND MONTHLY MURDER TRENDS

MONTH 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 January 15 6 4 7 11 February 15 3 3 8 9 March 8 12 10 14 10 April 11 7 2 8 7 May 6 5 8 16 June 12 6 12 11 July 9 12 11 15 August 15 7 11 20 September 10 8 6 13 October 6 4 12 12 November 8 8 11 14 December 6 9 12 14 TOTAL 121 87 102 152 Source: LVMPD

When looking at race, the murders of Black men is up 11 to 13 year-over-year but down 12 to seven for white men. For Black females the rate is the same with five each year to this date and up one from four to five for white females.

The rate for Hispanic males is the same at four, and for Hispanic women being murdered police say there have been three so far this year compared to one last year.

Metro police also reports that out of the the 37 murders so far in 2022, six of them (16%) have been gang related.

It is also noted that justifiable homicides remain the same from year-to-year at five.