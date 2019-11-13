LIVE: Murder charges filed for suspects in two recent deadly DUI crashes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, the Clark County District Attorney filed 2nd degree murder charges for the suspects involved in two of the recent DUI death crashes that killed three people.

Kevin Raspperry, 34, is accused of causing a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Oct. 27 that resulted in the death of Marcial Escobia, 65, and critically injured the passenger, Nimfa Escobia. According to the report, Raspperry drove his Toyota Avalon through a red light while headed westbound on Tropicana, hitting a Nissan Pathfinder.

Officials added the charge of 2nd degree murder with use of a deadly weapon to the original criminal complaint that charged four counts each of DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Police say Raspperry’s blood alcohol level after the crash was .205 (.08 is the legal limit). He also tested positive for methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana. Raspperry has two prior DUI convictions in Clark County.

He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Nov. 15, 2019 at 10 a.m., where he will enter his plea to the charges. He is currently in custody and his bail was set by a judge at $100,000.

In a separate case, Aaron Kruse appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday morning. He is also charged with 2nd degree murder with use of a deadly weapon, driving under the influence resulting in death, reckless driving, and killing, maim or disfigure animal of another.

Kruse, 24, is accused of causing the deadly and fiery Nov. 9 crash that killed two people. Kruse was traveling at over 115 miles per hour when he crashed his Ford Mustang into the back of a Toyota, which caused the car to explode in flames. One of the victims, Norma Rosario Ortiz, was identified, and the identity of the other victim is pending notification from the Clark County Coroner. A dog that was inside the Toyota also died.

Kruse’s blood alcohol level after the crash was .202. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 26, 2019. Kruse is currently in custody and his bail was set by a judge at $250,000.

8 News Now will stream the press conference on these two murder charges filed at 1 p.m. Wednesday.