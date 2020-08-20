Murder charges filed against caregiver after Pahrump cancer patient killed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man charged in the April 4 killing of a cancer-stricken Pahrump man could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Marco Torres, 57, is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 28 in District Court, Department 1, before Judge Kimberly Wanker.

Torres came to Pahrump to act as a caregiver for Jonathan Piper, a lifelong friend who was suffering from stage four throat cancer, according to information provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s Office. Pahrump is about an hour outside of Las Vegas.

“During an argument, Mr. Piper allegedly locked himself in his bedroom and attempted to call a neighbor and a relative,” prosecutors said.

“Moments later, Mr. Piper was on the phone with 911 when Mr. Torres broke into the room, told the police the call was a ‘false alarm,’ and destroyed the phone,” according to investigators.

Investigators who went to the home to investigate the 911 hangup said Torres identified himself as “Bozo the Clown.”

“The killing of Joseph Piper was cruel and brutal,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “After we originally charged this, I said we would get serious justice for Mr. Piper and now we are one big step closer to reaching that goal.”

Open murder charges against Torres are detailed in an Aug. 8 criminal complaint. Charges also include forcible entry and destruction of property. Prosecutors describe him as a habitual criminal.