Murder charge filed after second man arrested in North Las Vegas shooting death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old North Las Vegas man faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon in a Jan. 15 shooting near Mojave High School.

Jabez Blanche was taken into custody without incident on April 15, three months after a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 5, and is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center with total bail set at $150,000.

A North Las Vegas arrest report indicates that homicide detectives identified Blanche as the passenger in a car that a witness said was at the scene of the shooting. Officers had previously arrested Gemonte Kirkland, 20, in the case.

Recently, 20-year-old Gemonte Kirkland was taken into custody without incident for the deadly shooting that happened on January 15, 2021, in the area of Washburn & Goldfield in NLV. He was subsequently arrested and booked at the CCDC. pic.twitter.com/Oja0k5vrBV — NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 16, 2021

Police responded to a Jan. 15 call after a car drove through a block wall near Washburn Road and Goldfield Street.

A witness “said she heard a loud pop, possibly gunfire, followed by several more loud pops in rapid succession. The (vehicle) then drifted to the left (in a southwest direction), ran off the roadway, and crashed into the block wall,” according to the arrest report. The witness told police she saw the vehicle turn northbound, where she lost sight of it.

Inside the car, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the head and a woman who was shot in the leg.

The two were transported to UMC, where the man died on Jan. 17. The woman was treated and later released.

Police used surveillance video in the neighborhood to determine there were three occupants in the vehicle. Through interviews and further investigation that led to more video surveillance, Blanche was identified as the passenger in the front right seat of the vehicle, according to police.

The woman who was shot told detectives she knew Blanche, who had helped her move into her apartment two months earlier. She was robbed at gunpoint shortly after the move, and she believed two of the suspects had been in the group that helped her move, according to the arrest report.

Detectives identified the suspect vehicle as a rental and found that the car had GPS tracking installed, giving them a record of the vehicle’s movements over several days.

The GPS data corroborated witness statements that the car had been at the scene.

“It was evident that Jabez was the front right passenger in the suspect (vehicle) before, during and after the murder,” according to a detective’s conclusion in the arrest report.

Police also used phone records to track Blanche to where he had been staying since early February, and they executed a search warrant after his arrest, finding a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.

Under questioning, Blanche admitted to police he was in the car when shots were fired, but could not remember who fired the shots. “He claimed he did not shoot at all,” according to the report.

Along with an open murder charge and an attempted murder charge, a criminal complaint also alleges Blanche committed conspiracy to commit murder, battery with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm at a vehicle — the same charges filed against Kirkland.