LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re an artist and like to paint butterflies, this could be the perfect project for you and you could also make some money.

The City of Henderson is looking for an artist to paint a Monarch butterfly-themed mural for a new butterfly garden at Henderson’s Bird Viewing Preserve.

Interested artists are requested to design and create two unique 2D, interactive murals for a two-sided Monarch butterfly garden wall currently under construction. The design should include larger-than-life wings for visitors to enjoy.

The preserve is a 100-acre nature preserve that is home to thousands of migratory waterfowl and other resident desert birds. The butterfly garden will help strengthen the Monarch butterfly population while also providing residents with educational opportunities.

The artist or artist teams will be rewarded with up to $6,000.

There is a Nov. 15 deadline to submit designs. The artwork installation will begin Nov. 28. Click here to register.