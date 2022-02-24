LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Near the corner of Rainbow and Spring Valley the mural to honor and remember Tina Tintor and her dog Max is now complete. Tintor and he dog were killed in a fiery crash in early November 2021.

Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 miles-per-hour seconds before hitting the car driven by Tintor.

Mural to remember Tina Tintor and her dog Max near the corner of Rainbow and Spring Valley. (Image: KLAS)

Now Tintor’s uncle has organized the painting of a large mural showing Tintor and Max on a wall facing the crash site near Rainbow and Spring Valley.

Since the crash the community has rallied around the Tintor family, including holding a walk, and painting another mural at the Hearts Alive Village Animal Clinic.