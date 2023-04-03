LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A donation drive is underway for the 9th annual Munchies 4 the Military which sends care packages to military men and women deployed overseas. This year’s goal is to assemble 500 care packages during April.

The cost of each care package is around $40, the shipping is $17 of that cost. Donations of snack foods like chips, candy, beef jerky, dried fruit, nuts, granola, protein bars, and personal care items such as wet wipes are needed. Money will also be accepted to buy the snacks at this link. There are 26 drop-off locations. You can find a list at this link.

You can also volunteer to assemble the care packages. Last year, more than 300 volunteers showed up to put together the packages. This year, the packages will be assembled on Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. Volunteers can meet at Liberty High School in the lunchroom. Just show up at the event, there is no need to notify anyone. After assembly, the care packages will begin the journey overseas.

The Inspirada community has partnered with the city of Henderson and Liberty High School to sponsor this year’s event which was founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. The foundation was created by a mother whose son was killed during a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011.

