Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome related to COVID-19 reported in 2 more Clark County children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two more children have tested positive for COVID-19 and been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Both children were hospitalized and have been discharged.

The first case of this syndrome was reported in a child in Clark County on June 12.

According to the SNHD news release:

“MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)/ to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus the causes COVID-19 or contact with someone who did.”

MIS-C can affect different body parts causing them to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, gastrointestinal organs, skin and eyes.

Symptoms can include fever, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and fatigue. Not all children will have the same symptoms. If symptoms in a child develop, parents should contact a health care provider immediately. Parents should seek emergency care right away if their child is having trouble breathing or experiencing severe chest or stomach pain.

According to the health district, the best way to reduce the risk of this in children is by taking the same precautions one would take to prevent the COVID-19 virus.

More information can be found at this link.