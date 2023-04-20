LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The southbound Airport Connector is closed to traffic Thursday morning following a fatal crash involving three vehicles, including one that rolled over, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. and police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and two people were transported to Sunrise Hospital’s trauma unit with injuries.

Deadly crash impacts traffic using Airport Connector tunnels on April 20, 2023. (KLAS)

The closure starts on southbound Paradise Road just before the entrance to the connector. This will cause issues for motorists who use that route to access the 215. Traffic using the northbound Airport Connector is being diverted to Russell Road once drivers exit the tunnel. Traffic anchor Nate Tannenbaum has suggestions on how to get around the closure.

Police said the closure will be in effect indefinitely.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.