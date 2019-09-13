Multiple suspects arrested in string of home surveillance camera thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police arrested a group of suspects who are accused of stealing exterior surveillance cameras, including doorbell cameras from homes in the West side of the Valley.

Detectives from the Northwest and East Area Commands were able to gather evidence from the footage at the time of the thefts, as well as, use advanced investigative techniques to identify and arrest the involved suspects.

Although much of the items stolen had already been sold to unknowing buyers, other evidence did lead investigators to the suspects, including stolen items from the homes they allegedly robbed.

The arrests were made Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7.

The four suspects arrested were: Allison Tapp, 27, Daniel Donoho, 22, Jesse Langley, 26 and Gary Burt, 43.

Police is asking if you or someone you know was recently the victim of similar crime and your footage is similar to these suspects photos, please contact Northwest Area Command Investigations at 702-828-8577.