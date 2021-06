NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A child is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash at Cheyenne and Decatur in the northwest valley. The incident, which involved four cars, occurred around 9:44 p.m.

Four juveniles total and one woman were transported to UMC.

Northbound Decatur and eastbound Cheyenne from Decatur are closed. Avoid the area.

#rtcalerts Route 103. Due to police activity, the northbound route 103 is on detour from Rancho/Decatur to Decatur/Cheyenne. Expect delays. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) June 1, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.