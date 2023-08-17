Metro police investigate deadly shooting in the 3900 block of South Jones Boulevard on August 17, 2023 (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shooting in the west Las Vegas valley left one person dead and two others injured, according to Metro police.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard in west Las Vegas.

Metro police investigate deadly shooting in the 3900 block of South Jones Boulevard on August 17, 2023 (KLAS)

Police took a person into custody around 3:30 p.m.

Police said this was not an active shooter situation and residents are advised to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.