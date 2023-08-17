LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shooting in the west Las Vegas valley left one person dead and two others injured, according to Metro police.
The shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard in west Las Vegas.
Police took a person into custody around 3:30 p.m.
Police said this was not an active shooter situation and residents are advised to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.
