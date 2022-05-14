LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A property dispute lead to a shooting, leaving two injured and one dead.

Vladmir Pourett, 22, has been arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count

of open murder, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon.

On Saturday, just past midnight, Las Vegas Metro police received a report that multiple people were shot outside of a home on the 1400 block of North Christy Lane.

Police say that responding officers encountered two males who had suffered from gunshot wounds. They were transported to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries. A third male victim was reportedly transported to North Vista Hospital, by a citizen, where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation by the LVMPD homicide Section suggests the three victims drove to Pourett’s home and confronted him regarding a property dispute. During the dispute, Pourett pulled out a firearm and shot the three men.