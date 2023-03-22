LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple people were taken to University Medical Center following a crash in west Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 11:34 a.m., police were called to the intersection of South Decatur and West Oakey boulevards for a vehicle collision.

According to police, multiple people were taken to UMC Trauma with critical injuries, though it’s unclear how many were injured or how severely.

At the time of publication, South Decatur Boulevard is closed from Oakey Boulevard to Charleston Boulevard.

Police advise drivers and residents to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.