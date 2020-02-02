Multiple people injured in three-car crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four people were hurt in a three-car crash in the east valley Saturday night. It happened near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Mohave Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

According to Metro police, the three cars were involved in rear-end collisions. All four people were from one vehicle, and they were all taken to the hospital. One of the back seat passengers suffered serious injuries, but is still alive.

Police say the intersection should reopen around 10:30 p.m. They are still investigating the crash.