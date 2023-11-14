LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said multiple people were in custody after a shooting in West Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard near Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13 after reports of a shooting.

Police said multiple people have been detained and one person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Metro is asking that people and drivers avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.