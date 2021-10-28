LIVE: Multiple people hurt following shooting near Sunrise Manor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a shooting involving multiple people in the northeast side of the valley on Thursday.

Police received a call for a shooting around 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of E. Cheyenne Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard in Sunrise Manor.

Police say it started as an argument between two groups of people. From that point, they pulled out guns and opened fire on each other.

Three victims were transported to UMC and the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time.

No additional info was available.

