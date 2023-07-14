LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While picket signs may not be seen on the Las Vegas Strip like those in Hollywood, multiple movie productions filming or about to be filmed in Nevada have come to a halt during a historic union strike.

Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which represents over 160,000 film and television actors, authorized a strike Thursday following the expiration of its contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It’s the first strike against the studios in over six decades.

SAG-AFTRA Nevada National Board Member Mitchell Bobrow, who lives in Las Vegas, says concerns lie with their talent not getting paid enough in basic compensation and residuals. Artificial intelligence is also threatening their future, he said.

“Sony, Disney, Warner Brothers, Universal, Fox: that’s where the grievance is,” Bobrow said on an empty Las Vegas set Friday afternoon. “They could take six episodes, I understand, and cut it up with artificial intelligence, and maybe squeeze two to three more episodes out of it. So, that’s kind of an issue.”

“They don’t want their likeness used forever at no fees.”

In a strike notice Thursday, union members were told not to act, sing, dance, or otherwise perform on camera for projects covered by their contracts. Voice acting, narrating and even rehearsing behind the camera are prohibited too.

Additionally, all public promotions by the talent are not allowed, which forbids them from attending red-carpet premieres or performing interviews about these projects.

Danette Tull, production and communications manager for the Nevada Film Office, confirmed to 8 News Now that two major motion pictures already in production in Las Vegas are at a standstill because of the strike, with two others preparing to shoot stalled too. She could not specify these projects due to nondisclosure agreements, she said.

“There’s two big (motion pictures) that were in the pipeline. Sizeable ones that were prepping for months and months and months,” Tull said inside her office Friday morning. “Now this just completely throws a monkey wrench into all that stuff.”

Though not represented by the union, Tull acknowledges that the strike also lays off hundreds of positions supporting these projects.

“It’s not just the actors, it’s everybody on set. It’s the camera department, script supervisors, the lighting and grip department,” Tull said. “It creates a pandemic-like uncertainty.”

As the only SAG-AFTRA franchised talent agency in Nevada, TNG Agency must now find other work for the over 300 actors it represents. Owner Noelle Haddad McCann said her clients are not even allowed to audition for TV or movie roles while the strike is in order.

“We do offer SAG-AFTRA commercial contracts, which are not affected by this strike,” McCann said during a virtual interview from Los Angeles Friday afternoon. “So, we will continue to offer these booking opportunities to our talent across the board and try to keep them working while the strike is in effect.”

She notes that this does not affect the performers at live Las Vegas Strip venues. While some studio executives, like Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, have dismissed the union’s demands, viewers may experience the strike’s impact in the coming months.

“If this isn’t resolved in the next two weeks, there will be no fall season on TV. There will be no movies produced in the United States,” Bobrow said. “Those people that are sitting at the table on the other side, it doesn’t affect their daily life. It doesn’t affect paying your rent. It doesn’t affect sending your children to school. Our members, it affects them directly.”