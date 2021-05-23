Multiple injuries reported in suspected DUI crash involving three vehicles; 1 driver arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple people were injured in a crash early Sunday morning in the area of McLeod Drive and E. Tropicana Avenue.

Police responded around 6:45 a.m. to a collision involving three vehicles.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements revealed that a GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on McLeod approaching Tropicana in the right lane, a BMW X6 was driving behind it, and a Nissan Rogue was traveling the same direction, but in the left lane.

While changing from the right to the left lane at a faster speed than the other two cars, the BMW struck the left rear of the GMC Yukon. The BMW then struck the rear of the Nissan.

The Nissan was forced across the intersection and came to rest on the south side of the intersection, along with the BMW, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 45-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver and passenger of the BMW were transported for moderate injuries and the occupants in the GMC transported themselves to the hospital to treat their injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a 44-year-old man, was suspected of impairment and booked into Clark County Detention Center for DUI.