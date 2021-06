LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the Clark County Fire Department was battling a two-alarm fire just blocks away, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 2200 block of St. Louis Avenue, near Eastern Avenue.

Officials say heavy flames were seen coming through the roof of a two-story home. That fire then spread to the home next door.

UPDATE: Fire is OUT, 2 properties dmg’d, cause U/I, 2 victims treated on scene for smoke inhalation/released, @RedCrossNevada assisting 10 displaced people, crews picking up. #PIO1 NEWS https://t.co/arQY0EwAZi pic.twitter.com/v6UJL7M5FC — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 27, 2021

The fire was put out just after 5 p.m.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.