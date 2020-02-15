Multiple flu deaths bring season total to 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following a week when 11 people died from the flu in the Las Vegas Valley, two more people have died this week, bringing the season total to 26. This past week’s deaths included a person from 50-65 years old and another person over 65 years old.

Total cases in the Las Vegas Valley have risen to 1,107 — a 73-case increase from the week prior. This is also a stark contrast to last season, as there are more than twice the amount of cases from the 2018-19 season. These numbers are according to the Southern Nevada Health District.