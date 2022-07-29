Storms uproot and knock over trees at 2680 Atlantic St. on the east side of Las Vegas near Karen and McLeod. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department has responded to reports of multiple fallen trees near McLeod Drive and Karen Avenue following thunderstorm activity across the Las Vegas valley.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday CCFD responded to reports of multiple fallen trees near a housing complex on the east side of the valley.

There were around 10 trees that had fallen onto roofs, cars, and into the road causing damage to the apartment complex nearby.

Clark County Fire Department is still on scene, check back for updates.