Multiple dumpster fires started near Arts District early Tuesday, officials search for suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During protests that started Monday night and continued into the early morning hours Tuesday, several dumpster fires were set in the downtown-area.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) responded to at least seven outside fires, most of which were in dumpsters, crews say.

The fires were located near or around Fairfield Avenue, Chicago Avenue, Casino Center Boulevard and Utah Avenue.

Our 8 News Now crew caught video of one of the fires, set near Fairfield and Wyoming Avenues, south of the Arts District.

F3H TOC: 2:33AM. Fairfield/Chicago/Casino Center Bl/Utah Ave area, at least 7 outside fires, mostly dumpsters, trash in open fields, NO bldgs involved, no inj’s, @LVMPD in area checking for 4 people on bikes with masks on seen by witnesses. All fires are OUT now. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/RDAmkAncDc — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 2, 2020

Firefighters were able to control and put out all of the fires.

Police are looking for the four suspects they say may be involved. According to witnesses, the suspects were on bikes and wearing masks.

If you have any information about these incidences, call police.