Multiple catalytic illegally found following traffic stop, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mesquite police arrested two people in connection with stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop this past weekend.

Police say around 3:30 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 9., Mesquite police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The detective observed the female passenger was attempting to hide something as he approached the vehicle. While speaking to the male driver, the detective observed additional signs of possible criminal activity.

A certified drug-sniffing K9 was deployed to the scene and alerted police to the scent of illegal drugs inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered 11 grams of heroin, 16 grams of methamphetamine, and multiple items of illegal drug paraphernalia. As they continued their search, police located several battery-powered saws, other tools commonly used in burglaries, and four catalytic converters that had been recently cut.

The driver, Joseph Wallo, III, 33, of Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of false ID, four counts of gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.

The passenger, Amber Traub, 34, of California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, four counts of gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Both were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.