LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office had a busy Memorial Day weekend on southern Nevada waterways, making over 40 arrests.

Throughout the weekend, waterway deputies made 35 arrests for reckless operation of a watercraft, five arrests for operating a watercraft under the influence, and one for false reporting to law enforcement.

Waterway Deputies contacted 327 boaters, issued 276 boating warnings, and gave 106 waterway citations.

A total of four boat crashes were responded to, with two of them resulting in injuries. One incident included a 30-foot HTM boat that caught fire in the North Basin of Lake Havasu, forcing several adults and children to evacuate the boat and jump into the water.