‘Multiple arrests’ in commercial burglary spree

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro Police said they have made five arrests over two days in connection with a series of business burglaries in the west part of the valley.

Police said suspects were targeting closed businesses that had gaming machines inside. They credit tips from the community with helping catch those involved.

Detectives said the burglaries began in May, but two break-ins in July helped moved the investigation forward.

The first happened at Via Brasil Steakhouse on Fort Apache and Charleston on July 10. Police said two men smashed the front door and took money from slot machines at the bar. In less than two minutes, they left with three cash boxes, according to police.

The second incident happened on July 21, when two men entered Miller’s Tavern in Sun City Summerlin. They got away with eight cash boxes. Police said they were able to identify a vehicle, which helped them track the suspects.

“During the COVID and during the commission of these crimes, our suspects were wearing masks and it was very hard to identify,” said Metro Capt. Chris Holmes.

Police identified Sean Patrick from Henderson as one of the suspects. Records show he is a 14-time convicted felon. Others named in the arrest report are Tad Maserang and Eric Johnson, who police said drove a stolen vehicle.

Detectives said the investigation is far from over. So far, only Patrick faces four charges, but the police said they are waiting for additional charges to be filed.