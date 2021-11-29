Multicultural holiday fest scheduled Dec. 2 at North Las Vegas City Hall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A multicultural holiday celebration is planned Thursday, Dec. 2, at Liberty Park in North Las Vegas.

The celebration, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., will bring together themes of Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas. Families are invited to learn about the different cultural traditions through the lighting of the Menorah and the Kinara, along with a tree lighting ceremony.

The park is on the lawn of North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and the North Las Vegas City Council are scheduled to attend.

Special appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause are planned, and hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes will be served.