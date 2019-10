LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least one person died and several others were transported to UMC trauma after a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tropicana and Rainbow. The incident, involving seven vehicles, including a RTC bus, happened at 7:54 a.m. Sunday morning.

Metro says impairment is a factor, and officers are currently with the driver.

There are several road closures in effect, and Metro advises the public to avoid the area.

LVMPD’s fatal detail is on-scene investigating.