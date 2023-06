Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights (Adobe Stock images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A multi-vehicle rollover crash in the eat Las Vegas valley caused several lanes to close Saturday evening.

The crash occurred on Charelston Boulevard at the U.S. 95. Police said that four vehicles were involved and one car rolled over.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

All eastbound lanes on Charleston Boulevard were closed and reopened around 8 p.m.