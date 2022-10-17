LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A multi-vehicle crash caused road closures in the southwest valley.

According to Metro police, two vehicles traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road collided with a third at the intersection of Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley.

Police said that following the collision, the two vehicles continued traveling eastbound, colliding with several fixed objects, as well as two parked cars before coming to a full stop.

No serious injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

Eastbound Flamingo was closed east of Fort Apache, and northbound Fort Apache was closed south of Flamingo.