Multi-million dollar fraud scheme out of Las Vegas targeted elderly people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Six Las Vegas residents are charged with running a fraudulent mass-mailing scheme that tricked hundreds of thousands of people into paying more than $10 million in fees for falsely promised cash prizes, according to the Department of Justice.

Mario Castro, 51, Jose Salud Castro, 70, Salvador Castro, 53, Miguel Castro, 55, Jose Luis Mendez, 45, and Andrea Burrow, 49, face charges of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

U.S. Postal Inspectors arrested five of the defendants Wednesday night. The sixth, Jose Salud Castro, turned himself into authorities Thursday morning. The suspects worked at the printing and mailing businesses that sent the fraudulent mail and shared in the profits. The scheme ran from 2010 to 2018.

“It will be a priority of this office to dismantle organizations like this one that prey on the elderly and vulnerable,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich for the District of Nevada. “We will continue to investigate and prosecute these large-scale frauds that operate in Nevada and across the country.”

According to the Department of Justice, the defendants ignored multiple cease and desist orders from the United States Postal Service which prohibits companies from sending fraudulent mail.

“Many people who received these solicitations in the mail thought they were winners, but they were not. In fact, they were victims of scams exploiting the vulnerable,” said Inspector in Charge Delany De Leon-Colon of U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Criminal Investigations Group at National Headquarters.

The suspects each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted and a fine of up to $250,000.