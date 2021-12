LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A multi-mile traffic backup is reported on Interstate 15 heading toward the California state line over the last several hours.

#FASTALERT 2:02 PM, Dec 30 2021

Expect Traffic Delays

I-15 SB to CA Stateline

16 mile backup

Check Tires, Get Food and Water — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 30, 2021

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is advising travelers to carry enough food and water and make sure tires are in good condition.