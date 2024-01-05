LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A building in east Las Vegas partially collapsed Friday afternoon, leaving 14 people displaced and injuring at least one.

According to Red Cross, the front of a four-unit building in the 2300 block of Exeter Drive collapsed just after noon on Friday, Jan. 5, severely damaging all four units.

Red Cross said 14 people were displaced and emergency responders said one person suffered a “severe” head injury.

Emergency responders said the collapse was not caused by a fire, but was likely because of the age of the building. According to a listing for the building on Zillow, it was built in 1983.

Red Cross said they are working with those affected to provide immediate help for food and housing, as well as necessities like medication, glasses, and comfort items.

This is a developing story.